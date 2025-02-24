Randle (groin) will not play Monday against the Thunder.
Randle, who was recently cleared for 5-on-5 with contact, isn't quite ready to return Monday. There's a chance he could be back for Thursday's game versus the Lakers with a couple more practices under his belt, however.
