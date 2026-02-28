Timberwolves' Julius Randle: Dealing with back spasms
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Randle is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Nuggets due to lower-back spasms.
Randle has yet to miss a game this season but is in jeopardy of being sidelined for Sunday's contest while nursing a back injury. If the veteran forward is unable to play, then Naz Reid figures to be the top candidate to enter the Timberwolves' starting lineup. Randle averaged 18.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.0 threes over 34.1 minutes per game in February.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Julius Randle: Ice-cold shooting in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Julius Randle: Puts up 18 in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Julius Randle: Pops for 41 points•
-
Timberwolves' Julius Randle: Triple-double in win•
-
Timberwolves' Julius Randle: Good to go Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Julius Randle: Returns to injury report•