Randle is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Nuggets due to lower-back spasms.

Randle has yet to miss a game this season but is in jeopardy of being sidelined for Sunday's contest while nursing a back injury. If the veteran forward is unable to play, then Naz Reid figures to be the top candidate to enter the Timberwolves' starting lineup. Randle averaged 18.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.0 threes over 34.1 minutes per game in February.