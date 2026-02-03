default-cbs-image
Randle (thumb) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors.

Randle was also listed as questionable ahead of Monday's loss to Memphis due to left thumb soreness, though he was ultimately cleared to play. If he's unable to suit up Wednesday, Naz Reid would likely join the starting five, while Leonard Miller could enter the rotation.

