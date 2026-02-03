Timberwolves' Julius Randle: Questionable for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Randle (thumb) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors.
Randle was also listed as questionable ahead of Monday's loss to Memphis due to left thumb soreness, though he was ultimately cleared to play. If he's unable to suit up Wednesday, Naz Reid would likely join the starting five, while Leonard Miller could enter the rotation.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Julius Randle: Fills box score in Monday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Julius Randle: Good to go Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Julius Randle: Iffy for Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Julius Randle: Strikes for 27 in Memphis•
-
Timberwolves' Julius Randle: Nets 31 points with four dimes•
-
Timberwolves' Julius Randle: Posts team-high 18 points•