Anderson is considered a question mark to suit up for Friday's game versus the Hornets due to back spasms.
Anderson had a previous issue with back spasms causing him to miss Monday's game against Miami, and the issue appears to have resurfaced following Wednesday's tilt. He will likely continue to receive treatment before the team officially declares his status come game day.
