Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Returns to limited role
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Anderson closed Friday's 115-103 loss to the 76ers with six points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and five assists in 14 minutes.
Anderson saw just 14 minutes in the loss and was unable to repeat his defensive heroics from the night before. As expected, his recent uptick in production was nothing more than an outlier. Other than being a potential streaming consideration, Anderson holds no real fantasy value.
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