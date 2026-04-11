Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Nears double-double in spot start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Anderson posted 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, nine assists and two steals across 33 minutes during Friday's 136-132 win over Houston.
Anderson filled in with a solid line in place of Julius Randle (hand), who will likely remain out for the team's regular-season finale against the Pelicans. Anderson's participation since joining the Timberwolves has been limited, but he provides critical minutes with the second unit and can help boost the team's rebounding when Randle or Rudy Gobert sits.
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