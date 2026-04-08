Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Moving to starting role
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Anderson is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Magic.
The Timberwolves will rest the majority of their starters for this game against Orlando, meaning Anderson will be in line for an expanded role in the frontcourt. Anderson is averaging 9.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game in his previous three starts this season.
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