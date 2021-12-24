Reid recorded 17 points (6-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 36 minutes during Thursday's 128-116 loss to Utah.

Reid got his second start of the season with Karl-Anthony Towns placed in COVID-19 protocols earlier in the day. As in his previous starting opportunity, Reid was effective as a scorer and rebounder, finishing Thursday's game with his first double-double of the campaign. Towns' eventual return will undoubtedly cut into Reid's fantasy value, but the third-year center should be a worthwhile short-term pickup for those in need of big-man stats and a sprinkling of treys.