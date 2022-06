Reid had his $1.93 million team option picked up by the Timberwolves on Wednesday, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

Reid signed a three-year deal with the Timberwolves in 2019 that included the team option for 2022-23, and for now it appears he'll be back with the team barring any changes during free agency. He appeared in 77 games during the 2021-22 season, averaging 8.3 points and 3.9 rebounds across 15.8 minutes per contest, mostly in a reserve role.