Alexander-Walker logged five points (2-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist in 22 minutes during Monday's 108-106 loss to Memphis.

With Rob Dillingham starting to emerge for Minnesota, Alexander-Walker is taking a back seat in this offense. Alexander-Walker has been held to single-digit points in seven straight games, so he won't be a popular fantasy pickup in the absence of Donte DiVincenzo (toe).