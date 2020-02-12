Timberwolves' Omari Spellman: Accepts G League assignment
Minnesota assigned Spellman to the G League's Iowa Wolves on Wednesday.
After acquiring Spellman last week as a complementary piece in the deal that netted them D'Angelo Russell, the Timberwolves had been weighing whether to waive the second-year big man or keep him in the fold as a member of the 15-man roster. Both Minnesota and Spellman's representatives have apparently agreed that a G League assignment is the best option, at least in the short term. Spellman will presumably pick up regular run with Iowa through the NBA All-Star break before potentially debuting for the Timberwolves later this month.
