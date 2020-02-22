Timberwolves' Omari Spellman: Goes for 20 points
Spellman notched 20 points (8-20 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 1-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 105-93 loss against Salt Lake City.
Spellman has appeared regularly in the NBA this season, averaging 7.6 points with 4.5 rebounds for the Warriors before being traded to the Timberwolves. He should debut for Minnesota in the coming weeks but until then, he should be one of Iowa's most important players on offense.
