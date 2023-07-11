Moore won't play in Monday's Summer League game versus the Jazz due to left knee soreness.
Moore was ruled out moments before tipoff in Monday's Summer League contest. Moore's next chance to suit up is Wednesday's matchup with Atlanta.
