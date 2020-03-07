Carr had 12 points (3-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds, four steals and one block over 37 minutes in Friday's G League win against Greensboro.

Carr appeared in his first game for the BayHawks on Feb. 4, but he's already managed to carve out a relatively prominent role as he's joined the starting five. The 22-year-old picked up his first double-double of the season Friday and is averaging 8.5 points and 2.9 rebounds per game this year.