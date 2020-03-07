Tony Carr: Notches double-double Friday
Carr had 12 points (3-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds, four steals and one block over 37 minutes in Friday's G League win against Greensboro.
Carr appeared in his first game for the BayHawks on Feb. 4, but he's already managed to carve out a relatively prominent role as he's joined the starting five. The 22-year-old picked up his first double-double of the season Friday and is averaging 8.5 points and 2.9 rebounds per game this year.
More News
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.