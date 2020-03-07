Trail Blazers' Jaylen Hoard: Posts double-double Friday
Hoard scored 11 points (4-9 FG, 2-2 FT) and corralled 11 rebounds in Friday's victory over Agua Caliente.
Hoard has cooled off in the scoring department of late, averaging a modest 11.3 points over his last seven games. The 20-year-old's season has nonetheless been a success as he has posted per-game averages of 16.4 points and 6.8 rebounds in 23 G League contests.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jaylen Hoard: Sent back to G League•
-
Trail Blazers' Jaylen Hoard: Called up from G-League•
-
Trail Blazers' Jaylen Hoard: Posts huge double-double Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jaylen Hoard: Collects another double-double•
-
Trail Blazers' Jaylen Hoard: Dominates in G League return•
-
Trail Blazers' Jaylen Hoard: Back to G League•
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.