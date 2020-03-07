Hoard scored 11 points (4-9 FG, 2-2 FT) and corralled 11 rebounds in Friday's victory over Agua Caliente.

Hoard has cooled off in the scoring department of late, averaging a modest 11.3 points over his last seven games. The 20-year-old's season has nonetheless been a success as he has posted per-game averages of 16.4 points and 6.8 rebounds in 23 G League contests.