Trail Blazers' Jaylen Hoard: Collects another double-double
Hoard tallied 16 points (6-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT) along with 12 rebounds in a G League victory over College Park on Sunday.
Though Hoard's scoring was a step down from his 34-point effort in his previous game, it was good enough to count toward his second straight double-double. The two-way player has been impressive in the G League this season, and he remains a prime candidate to see NBA action should Portland need to fill a frontcourt spot.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jaylen Hoard: Dominates in G League return•
-
Trail Blazers' Jaylen Hoard: Back to G League•
-
Trail Blazers' Jaylen Hoard: Plays 10 minutes in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Jaylen Hoard: Back with Portland•
-
Trail Blazers' Jaylen Hoard: Leads Texas with 31 points•
-
Trail Blazers' Jaylen Hoard: Scores 22 points in G League win•
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.