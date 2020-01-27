Hoard tallied 16 points (6-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT) along with 12 rebounds in a G League victory over College Park on Sunday.

Though Hoard's scoring was a step down from his 34-point effort in his previous game, it was good enough to count toward his second straight double-double. The two-way player has been impressive in the G League this season, and he remains a prime candidate to see NBA action should Portland need to fill a frontcourt spot.