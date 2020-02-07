Trail Blazers' Jaylen Hoard: Posts huge double-double Thursday
Hoard scored 27 points (11-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and grabbed 16 rebounds in a victory over Agua Caliente on Thursday.
Hoard dominated in the G League contest, accumulating more points and rebounds than any player for either squad. The undrafted rookie has notched three double-doubles with Texas this season.
