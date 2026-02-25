default-cbs-image
Williams (foot) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against Chicago.

Williams missed Portland's most recent game due to a sore foot, and he's at risk of missing a second straight game. The veteran center is averaging 6.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks across 16.2 minutes per game this season.

