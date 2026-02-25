Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Deemed questionable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (foot) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against Chicago.
Williams missed Portland's most recent game due to a sore foot, and he's at risk of missing a second straight game. The veteran center is averaging 6.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks across 16.2 minutes per game this season.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Added to injury report•
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Fades injury report•
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Downgraded to out•
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Iffy for Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Will play Monday•