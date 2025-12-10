Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Labeled questionable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (Illness) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Pelicans.
Williams is at risk of missing a second consecutive game due to illness. With Donovan Clingan (lower leg) still sidelined, Williams would be in line to make a start if healthy. If Williams misses, Yang Hansen (face) and Duop Reath would see plenty of action.
