Williams (Illness) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Pelicans.

Williams is at risk of missing a second consecutive game due to illness. With Donovan Clingan (lower leg) still sidelined, Williams would be in line to make a start if healthy. If Williams misses, Yang Hansen (face) and Duop Reath would see plenty of action.

