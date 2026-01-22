Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Tabbed questionable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (knee) is questionable for Thursday's game against Miami.
Williams is at risk of missing a second straight game due to left knee injury management. The 28-year-old center hasn't played both ends of a back-to-back this season, and with Thursday's contest being the opening leg of a back-to-back, it wouldn't be surprising to see Williams take a seat.
