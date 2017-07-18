Ty Lawson: Secures contract in China

Lawson has agreed to a contract with the Shanxi Dragons of the Chinese Basketball Association, international writer David Pick reports.

Lawson spent the entire 2016-17 campaign with the Kings, averaging 9.9 pints, 2.6 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.1 steals across 25.1 minutes. He shot 45.4 percent from the field, but also a career-low 28.8 percent from deep, which severely hurts his value in today's NBA landscape. After fielding minimal interest as a free agent, he'll now head overseas to China after eight seasons in the NBA. He'll join Luis Scola as two former players playing for the Shanxi Dragons. There's no word on whether or not Lawson's current deal with come with an opt-out clause in case NBA teams come calling during the upcoming season.