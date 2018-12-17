Ty Lawson: Finds work in China
Lawson agreed to a contract Saturday with Shandong of the Chinese Basketball Association, Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.com reports.
Lawson will assume the roster spot of Andrew Goudelock, who was ruled out for the season with a knee injury. The point guard previously played for Shandong last season and averaged 25.5 points, 6.5 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game before latching on with the Wizards once the CBA campaign ended. The 31-year-old didn't draw much interest from NBA suitors this past offseason, but could resurface in North America in the spring if he impresses in China again.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...