Ty Lawson: Finds work in China

Lawson agreed to a contract Saturday with Shandong of the Chinese Basketball Association, Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.com reports.

Lawson will assume the roster spot of Andrew Goudelock, who was ruled out for the season with a knee injury. The point guard previously played for Shandong last season and averaged 25.5 points, 6.5 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game before latching on with the Wizards once the CBA campaign ended. The 31-year-old didn't draw much interest from NBA suitors this past offseason, but could resurface in North America in the spring if he impresses in China again.