Wizards' Ty Lawson: Signs with Wizards

Lawson signed with the Wizards on Thursday, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

Lawson was out of the NBA this season after there was seemingly no interest in his services, and he ended up signing with the Shandong Golden Stars in China. Lawson will be the second backup point guard the Wizards have signed over the course of the last month, as they also brought on Ramon Sessions in mid-March, which leaves them with a fairly crowded backcourt heading into the postseason. As a result, Lawson likely won't be playing much more than a deep bench role while Washington's season is still alive.