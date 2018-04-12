Wizards' Ty Lawson: Signs with Wizards
Lawson signed with the Wizards on Thursday, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
Lawson was out of the NBA this season after there was seemingly no interest in his services, and he ended up signing with the Shandong Golden Stars in China. Lawson will be the second backup point guard the Wizards have signed over the course of the last month, as they also brought on Ramon Sessions in mid-March, which leaves them with a fairly crowded backcourt heading into the postseason. As a result, Lawson likely won't be playing much more than a deep bench role while Washington's season is still alive.
More News
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....