Tyler Ennis: Well-rounded effort
Ennis recorded 14 points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and eight assists in Wednesday's G Leauge loss to Agua Caliente.
Ennis is a fixture in the lineup with 34.5 minutes per game. He continues to produce as well with 16.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game. Ennis is connecting on 44.9 percent of field goals as well.
