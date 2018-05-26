Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Remains questionable
Iguodala (knee) remains questionable for Saturday's Game 6 against the Rockets, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
No new information is available following shootaround, so it looks like the veteran will be a game-time call. He's missed the past two tilts while nursing a knee bruise.
