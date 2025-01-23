Now Playing

Schroder isn't part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Kings, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Schroder will come off the bench for the first time this season, despite the Warriors being down Brandin Podziemski (abdomen). Instead, Golden State will start Stephen Curry, Buddy Hield, Gary Payton, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney.

