Thompson supplied 21 points (8-13 FG, 5-8 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals in 30 minutes during Sunday's 137-114 victory over the Timberwolves.

Thompson went 5-for-6 from the field and scored 14 of his 21 points after halftime in Sunday's blowout victory. It was the third time in his last four appearances that he made at least five three-pointers in a game. After making just 35.1 percent of his shots and averaging only 15.1 points through his first 12 games, the 32-year-old has been much better of late, scoring 24.0 points per contest and making 53.8 percent of his attempts over the last five games.