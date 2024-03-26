Thompson is in the starting five for Tuesday's game versus the Heat, John Dickinson of 95.7 The Game San Francisco reports.
Thompson will replace Brandin Podziemski in the starting lineup Tuesday. Thompson is averaging 12.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals in 27.7 minutes across his last 10 starting appearances.
