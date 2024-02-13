Thompson contributed 26 points (11-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes during Monday's 129-107 win over the Jazz.

Thompson was impressive Monday, as he bounced back from Saturday's five-point effort against the Suns with his most productive scoring performance since early January. Thompson is not the deadly scorer he once was, but he continues to have value as an above-average shooter who can still score at a respectable rate. He's averaging 17.7 points per game while shooting 36.8 percent from three-point range since the beginning of February.