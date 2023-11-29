Thompson finished with 20 points (6-14 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 124-123 loss to the Kings.

Thompson's continued shooting success is encouraging, as results in mid-November had an adverse effect on his fantasy value. His volume beyond the arc has increased since that slump, and with it, productive stat lines have followed. One uncharacteristic stat during Wednesday's game was Thompson's nine-rebound total, which marked his highest result in the category this season