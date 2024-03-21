Thompson finished Wednesday's 137-116 victory over Memphis with 23 points (9-18 FG, 5-11 3Pt), two assists and one steal across 25 minutes off the bench.

The 34-year-old guard has begun spotting back into the starting five, starting four of 10 games in March, but he was back on the bench Wednesday. On the month, Thompson is averaging 17.8 points, 3.8 threes, 2.5 boards, 2.4 assists and 1.0 steals in 25.9 minutes a contest, and his days as a consistent 20 PPG fantasy asset could be over.