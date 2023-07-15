Quinones secured 32 points (8-17 FG, 4-9 3PT, 12-13 FT), six assists, four rebounds, three steals and two blocks across 32 minutes of Saturday's 108-101 Summer League loss to the Raptors.

Quinones single-handedly produced nearly a third of the Warriors' points Saturday, amassing a game-high 32 points. Though Golden State will end Summer League without a win, Quinones was a bright spot for the team and looks poised for a second-year leap.