Lester Quinones: Waived by Orlando
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Magic waived Quinones on Saturday, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Quinones, who was previously on an Exhibit 10 deal, is now poised to join the Osceola Magic in the G League.
