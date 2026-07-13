Magic's Lester Quinones: Drops 30 points in SL win

Quinones contributed 30 points (9-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 7-9 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and three steals across 29 minutes in Sunday's 112-105 Summer League win over the Trail Blazers in overtime.

Quinones was active on both ends of the floor and led all players with 30 points in this one. The 25-year-old guard turned in an efficient performance and got to the charity stripe often on offense. On the defensive end, Quinones grabbed a team-high eight boards while tying for second on the Magic in steals. He's scored in double figures in all three of his appearances this summer, tallying 15-plus in two of them.