Warriors' LJ Cryer: Tabbed questionable
RotoWire Staff
Cryer (hamstring) is questionable for Thursday's game against Phoenix.
Cryer has missed four straight games due to a left hamstring injury, but he has a chance to return Thursday night. The two-way guard has appeared in merely three NBA games this season.
