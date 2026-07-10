Warriors' LJ Cryer: Paces Golden State in SL win

Cryer contributed 25 points (8-14 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and four assists across 27 minutes in Thursday's 101-90 Summer League win over the Mavericks.

Cryer torched the nets in the double-digit victory, leading his team in scoring behind a game-high five triples. After averaging 8.2 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 16.2 minutes per contest across 18 regular-season appearances at the NBA level in 2025-26, the young guard will look to continue his strong Summer League play in hopes of earning more opportunities during the 2026-27 campaign.