Warriors' Quinten Post: Dealing with ankle sprain
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Post is questionable for Thursday's game against the 76ers due to a left ankle sprain.
Post is in danger of missing his first game of the season. The second-year big man has been in and out of the Warriors' starting lineup recently, averaging 18.8 minutes per game over his last eight appearances (two starts). Jimmy Butler (knee), Al Horford (back), Jonathan Kuminga (ankle) and Trayce Jackson-Davis (knee) are all questionable, so the Warriors could be extremely shorthanded.
