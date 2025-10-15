default-cbs-image
Post will come off the bench for Tuesday's preseason game against the Trail Blazers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Al Horford is back from his rest day, so Post will split the reserve minutes with Trayce Jackson-Davis. Post could be someone to deploy throughout the year when Horford gets hit with rest days, but he doesn't offer enough upside to justify drafting in most leagues.

