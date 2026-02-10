Warriors' Quinten Post: Muted role continues
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Post notched two assists in five minutes during Monday's 114-113 win over the Grizzlies.
Post saw no more than six minutes for the third straight game, during which time he has failed to score a point. With Al Horford playing his best basketball of the season, Post has been relegated to the third-string center, affording him very little in the way of opportunities. For now, he can be safely ignored in all standard formats.