Post contributed 16 points (5-11 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 20 minutes in Tuesday's 118-111 preseason win over the Trail Blazers.

Post came off the bench with Al Horford returning to the lineup but still logged meaningful minutes, finishing second only to Stephen Curry in scoring for the Warriors. The second-year big's strong preseason showing is encouraging as he looks to solidify his role following a promising rookie campaign, though Horford's arrival could limit his frontcourt opportunities alongside Trayce Jackson-Davis.