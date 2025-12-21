Curry produced 28 points (9-19 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Saturday's 119-116 win over the Suns.

Curry was held to just 15 points on 3-for-13 shooting during Thursday's loss to Phoenix, so it was nice to see him bounce back in Saturday's rematch. The 37-year-old veteran has been providing first-round value this season behind averages of 28.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 5.0 triples and 1.3 steals per contest.