Curry compiled 27 points (8-19 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one steal and five turnovers in 35 minutes during Thursday's 120-110 loss to the Bucks.

The Warriors had won their previous three meetings with the Bucks, but they weren't able to get the job done Thursday night, despite solid performances from Curry and Jimmy Butler. Butler notched his first double-double of the season and finished with 23 points (7-18 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal, one block and two turnovers in the 10-point loss.