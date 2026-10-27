Curry accumulated 24 points (8-8 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals across 27 minutes during Monday's 134-114 win over the Nuggets.

Curry delivered a flawless shooting performance, making all eight of his field-goal attempts and all five of his free throws. The veteran guard scored 21 of his 24 points in the second half, helping Golden State pull away for its first victory of the season. Curry returned to the lineup after sitting out Saturday's loss to Phoenix and should continue serving as the Warriors' primary offensive weapon.