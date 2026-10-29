Curry contributed 44 points (11-27 FG, 6-16 3Pt, 16-16 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and two steals across 32 minutes in Wednesday's 119-114 win over the Timberwolves.

After shooting a perfect 8-for-8 from the field for 24 points in his last time out, Curry was far more aggressive hunting his shot Wednesday. Although he didn't deliver his most efficient performance from the floor, the superstar guard got to the charity stripe often and scored his most points since Dec. 14, 2025. He contributed in other areas as well, tying for the team lead in rebounds. Curry also tied for second on the Warriors in assists and tallied multiple steals for the third time across four regular-season appearances thus far.