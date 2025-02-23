Curry amassed 30 points (12-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Sunday's 126-102 victory over Dallas.

Curry did most of his damage in the third quarter, scoring 16 points on 6 of 9 shooting to help put the Warriors up by 25 points heading into the fourth quarter, which he did not play in. The All-Star Game MVP has connected on at least three triples in each of his last eight games, and over that span he has averaged 30.4 points, 5.6 assists and 4.1 rebounds over 33.9 minutes per game while shooting 37.2 percent from deep on 14.1 3PA/G. The Warriors have won five of six games since acquiring Jimmy Butler before the trade deadline, and they'll look to continue their winning ways against the Hornets on Tuesday.