Curry (illness) finished Tuesday's 126-102 loss to Oklahoma City with 11 points (4-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound and one steal in 20 minutes.

Curry was back in action after a three-game absence due to an illness, but his shot was off in his return, just as had been the case in his prior two appearances, when he converted at a 37 percent clip from the field. He was also held without a single assist in a game for the first time since Jan. 7, 2025. The veteran point guard's efficiency should improve as he gets further removed from the illness and when he faces less formidable opponents than the reigning NBA champions. He'll get a chance to bounce back as soon as Wednesday, when the Warriors travel to San Antonio for the second leg of a back-to-back set.