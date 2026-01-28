default-cbs-image
Curry (knee) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Jazz.

Curry is likely to return to action Wednesday after missing Monday's loss to Minnesota -- the second leg of a back-to-back set -- due to right patellofemoral inflammation. Over 12 January appearances, the superstar point guard has averaged 24.5 points, 6.5 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 30.9 minutes per tilt.

