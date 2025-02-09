Curry is questionable for Monday's game against the Bucks due to left quad soreness.
Curry could miss his second game since Jan.10 due to a left quad injury, which seems to be a new issue for him. If he is unable to go, Brandin Podziemski and Moses Moody could see increased roles.
