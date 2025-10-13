Warriors' Stephen Curry: Will return Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Curry (undisclosed) will play in Tuesday's preseason game against the Trail Blazers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Curry missed Sunday's preseason game against the Lakers, but he will return to the lineup Tuesday. Curry has played well in limited action in the preseason, averaging 12.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 14.5 minutes per game across two appearances.
