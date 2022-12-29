Jerome recorded 17 points (7-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 112-107 victory over the Jazz.

The team has played several different combinations while dealing with multiple injuries, and although Jerome came off the bench in Wednesday's win, Jerome made a lasting impact, especially in the fourth quarter. Over the past five games, Jerome has averaged 12.2 points, 3.4 assists and 2.8 rebounds.